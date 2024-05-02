Orcs Must Die 3 and Cat Quest II are free to claim on the Epic Games Store right now

It's double giveaway time once again on the Epic Games Store. This week, Cat Quest II and Orcs Must Die 3 have arrived for PC gamers to claim for completely free, replacing last week's Industria and LISA: The Definitive Edition giveaways. You have seven days from today, May 2, to attach a copy of each game permanently to your Epic Games Store library.

Orcs Must Die 3 is the latest entry in the popular tower defense series. This time, it is offering its biggest array of orc-slaying traps and weapons for defending against the largest enemy hordes. Both standard and endless modes are available for players to access, with single-player and two-player cooperative options coming in.

Here's how the developer Robot Entertainment describes this installment:

Solo, or 2 player co-op, arm yourself with a massive arsenal of traps and weapons. Slice, burn, toss and zap hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning series. New to the series, War Scenarios pit players against the largest orc armies ever assembled. Mountable War Machines give players the essential firepower to heave, stab, carbonize, and disarticulate the abominable intruders.

Next, Cat Quest II is the 2019-released action RPG featuring both a cat king and a dog king. Playable both solo or in split-screen co-op, the title has the two unlikely kings coming together to defeat their kingdoms that have fallen to tyranny.

Developer The Gentlebros lays out the story as follows:

Under threat from a continuing war between the cats of Felingard and the advancing dogs of the Lupus Empire, CAT QUEST II tells the tail of two kings, brought together against their will, on a journey of paw-some discovery to reclaim their thrones.

Orcs Must Die 3 costs $29.99 when it's not on sale, while Cat Quest II is usually for $14.99. Both titles are currently available from the Epic Games Store for free, with the promotion lasting until May 9. Coming up next on Epic's freebie offer will be Circus Electrique, a Steampunk tactic﻿al RPG.