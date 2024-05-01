Get these 49-inch Samsung monitors at their lowest prices ever during Amazon Gaming Week

Amazon Gaming Week is in full swing and Samsung is joining in with deals on some of their monitors. That includes big discounts on two of their big 49-inch curved ultrawide gaming displays.

Right now, you can get the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 monitor for $999.99 at Amazon when you apply a $100 digital coupon that's available on its Amazon listing. That matches its all-time low price, and it's also $600 off its $1,599.99 MSRP.

The monitor has an 1800R curved display with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440, along with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It has DisplayHDR True Black 400 support for deep blacks on screen while watching videos or playing games.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for syncing up your PC's GPU with the display's refresh rate for little to no screen tearing or stuttering. It supports Picture-by-Picture for watching two video sources at once. It also has three USB ports, an HDMI port, a MicroHDMI port, and a DisplayPort.

If you want to save some money while still getting a big display, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor is a new all-time low price of $799.99. That's $500 off its $1,299.99 MSRP.

The VA-based monitor has a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 with a 1000R curve, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It has two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and three USB ports.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have the among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.