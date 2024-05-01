2TB, 5TB, and 8TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition External HDDs now at their lowest prices

If you are a Starfield fan and you have been looking for a good external storage option, you might want to check out the Seagate Starfield Special Edition external HDD. Currently, three of its variants i.e., 2TB, 5TB, and 8TB, are available at their lowest prices on Amazon US with a limited time deal.

This Starfield Special Edition 7200RPM hard drive, with customizable RGB LED lighting, uses USB 3.2 Gen 1 for broad compatibility with devices like PC, PlayStation, and Mac, ensuring seamless integration across multiple platforms.

Offering a storage capacity of up to 8TB, users can backup potentially all their content without worrying about file space. While not ideal for storing modern Xbox titles needing faster speeds, it works well for backward-compatible games on Xbox Series X|S. For Xbox One, there are no limitations on game storage.

Additionally, buyers can enjoy peace of mind with the included 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services and 1-year Special warranty, promising comprehensive protection for their gaming investment.

2 TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive (External Hard Drive - USB 3.2 Gen 1, Custom RGB LED, 3 Year Rescue Services by Seagate): $79.99 (Amazon US)

5TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive: $124.99 (Amazon US)

8TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Hub (External Gaming Hard Drive Desktop HDD - USB 3.2 Gen 1, Dual USB-C and USB-A Ports, Custom RGB LED, 3 Year Rescue Services by Seagate): $149.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

