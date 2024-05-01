Get the Razer BlackWidow V4 and V4 X mechanical keyboards at all-new low prices

The Amazon Gaming Week sales event continues with some solid discounts on some Razer PC accessories. Specifically, there are all new low prices for the Razer BlackWidow V4 and BlackWidow V4 X mechanical gaming keyboards at the moment.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 keyboard with green "tactile and clicky' switches is priced at $131.51 at Amazon or $38.48 off its $159.99 MSRP. The Razer BlackWidow V4 keyboard with yellow "linear and silent" switches is priced at $139.99 or $30 off the MSRP.

Both versions of the BlackWidow V4 have four dedicated media keys on the top right corner, along with a multi-function roller and six dedicated macro keys. They support Razer's Chroma RGB lighting and have a two-side und﻿erglow. Finally, the keyboards come with ﻿black magnetic plush wrist﻿rests.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 X keyboard with green "tactile and clicky' switches is priced at $91.59 at Amazon or $38.4 off its $129.99 MSRP. The Razer BlackWidow V4 X keyboard with yellow "linear and silent" switches is priced at $119.99 or $10 off the MSRP.

The BlackWidow V4 X has most of the same features as the regular V4 keyboard. The V4 X does lack the dedicated media control keys, and instead, it just has regular keys that have secondary media controls. It also lacks the RBG underglow and the wrist rest that the regular BlackWidow V4 has.

