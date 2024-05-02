Star Wars Jedi: Survivor joins Free Play Days for all Xbox Series X|S players to try

Xbox Free Play Days is back with another round of games for players to try out, and this weekend Microsoft is offering two games. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available for all Xbox players to try over the weekend without the need for any subscription programs like Game Pass. There is a time limit attached though. At the same time, Headbangers: Rhythm Royale drops in for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play for no extra charge this weekend.

Jedi: Survivor just joined EA Play, and by extension Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, but just for this weekend, any Xbox Series X|S player can jump in and continue Cal Kestis' latest adventures across the galaxy. Set five years after the original game, the title has the Jedi Knight, his pal BD-1, and his space-faring crew being forced by the Empire to flee to the edge of the galaxy.

This is a timed trial though. Xbox players have five hours to enjoy the game before the Sunday, May 5 at 11:59pm PDT cut off point hits.

Meanwhile, Headbangers: Rhythm Royale comes in as a unique battle royale experience. The title pits 30 competitive pigeons (players) against each other for rhythmic challenges. Like with other battle royales, the goal is to end up as the last pigeons, but this time through a variety of "mind- bending musical minigames" in each matchup.

To make any ongoing playthroughs easier to continue following the games' temporary Free Play Days promotions, discounts are live for both of the titles on offer this weekend. Progress will also carry if the games are purchased now or at a later date. Store links to the available titles, plus what platforms they are playable on can be seen below:

The Free Play Days of this weekend will end on Sunday, May 5, at 11:59 pm PDT. Keeping to the schedule, expect to see a brand-new batch of Xbox games enter the promotion on May 9.