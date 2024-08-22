Witchfire updates its Early Access roadmap with full release planned for late 2025

Last week, developer The Astronauts released a major new Early Acces content update for its dark fantasy-themed roguelite first-person shooter Witchfire. It also announced it would make its Steam debut later in 2024, after first launching on the Epic Games Store in September 2023.

This week, the development team posted an extensive blog post with its new Early Access roadmap for Witchfire. Previously, The Astronauts stated it planned to fully release Witchfire about a year after its Epic Games Store launch or "maybe a couple of extra months more". However, it looks like those plans have changed and the new roadmap shows it will leave Early Access in late 2025.

In the meantime, the development team has a lot of plans to keep adding content to Witchfire over the next year or so. It plans to add "many more" enemies and bosses to the game. Currently, it has 15 weapons and there are "at least" 16 more weapons in the works, along with more spells and magic items.

Right now, the game has three regions:Irongate Castle, Scarlet Coast, and the newly added Island of the Damned. Three more regions are planned to be added over the next year.

The Steam release for Witchfire will be the next major milestone, which will be mostly the same game as the Epic Games Store version. There will be a small update for the game "to add a little something to spice up the release." Then there will be a small update before the end of 2024 with a new arena. In early 2025, the next update will include the game's biggest map region to date. In mid-2025 there will be another major update, with another new region. Finally the full release of Witchfire is currently due out sometime in late 2025.

In the meantime, you can go ahead and get the current Early Access version of Witchfire now from the Epic Games Store for $39.99.