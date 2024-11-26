The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) is at its lowest Amazon price

One of the most popular times of the year for kids and adults alike to get a new game console is Christmas, with less than a month left until the big day, there's still time to nab the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) from Amazon at its lowest price thanks to a 17%-off Black Friday deal. It typically costs $449.99 but with the discount, it's just $374.

This PS5 is marked as an Amazon Choice which reflects its high 4.7/5 star rating and its all-time low price on Amazon. It's shipped and sold directly from Amazon.com and is returnable until January 31, 2025, if it turns out to be an unwanted present, for example.

With this PlayStation, Sony emphasizes its speed, it includes 1 TB SDD which gives you lots of room to install games and fast load times for games. Furthermore, Sony uses integrated I/O to increase the speed that data can be pulled from the SSD.

To ensure the best picture, this PS5 includes ray tracing support for true-to-life shadows and reflections in supported PS5 games, it has a high 120 fps frame rate with 120 Hz output, it supports HDR for a bigger range of colors, and it supports 4K. This PS5 can also play over 4,000 PS4 games and with the Game Boost feature you can get faster and smoother frame rates in some of those games too.

On the front of the device, there are two USB-C ports and on the rear there are two USB-A ports, a HDMI 2.1 port, and an Ethernet port.

Also included is the PS5 controller which supports haptic feedback which provides dynamic sensory feedback and adaptive triggers which support dynamic resistance levels which simulate the physical impact of in-game activities in select PS5 games.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.