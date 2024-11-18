Generative AI For Dummies (worth $18) free download

Claim your complimentary eBook for free today, before the offer expires!

Generate a personal assistant with generative AI

Generative AI tools capable of creating text, images, and even ideas seemingly out of thin air have exploded in popularity and sophistication. This valuable technology can assist in authoring short and long-form content, producing audio and video, serving as a research assistant, and tons of other professional and personal tasks.

Generative AI For Dummies is your roadmap to using the world of artificial intelligence to enhance your personal and professional lives. You'll learn how to identify the best platforms for your needs and write the prompts that coax out the content you want. Written by the best-selling author of ChatGPT For Dummies, this book is the ideal place to start when you're ready to fully dive into the world of generative AI.

Discover the best generative AI tools and learn how to use them for writing, designing, and beyond

Write strong AI prompts so you can generate valuable output and save time

Create AI-generated audio, video, and imagery

Incorporate AI into your everyday tasks for enhanced productivity

This book offers an easy-to-follow overview of the capabilities of generative AI and how to incorporate them into any job. It's perfect for anyone who wants to add AI know-how into their work.

The below offers are also available for free in exchange for your (work) email:

How to get it

Please ensure you read the terms and conditions to claim this offer. Complete and verifiable information is required in order to receive this free offer. If you have previously made use of these free offers, you will not need to re-register. While supplies last!

Generative AI For Dummies - Free eBook

Offered by Wiley, view other free resources | Limited time offer

We post these because we earn commission on each lead so as not to rely solely on advertising, which many of our readers block. It all helps toward paying staff reporters, servers and hosting costs.

Other ways to support Neowin

The above not doing it for you, but still want to help? Check out the links below.

Check out our partner software in the Neowin Store

Buy a T-shirt at Neowin's Threadsquad

Subscribe to Neowin - for $14 a year, or $28 a year for an ad-free experience

Disclosure: An account at Neowin Deals is required to participate in any deals powered by our affiliate, StackCommerce. For a full description of StackCommerce's privacy guidelines, go here. Neowin benefits from shared revenue of each sale made through our branded deals site.