ChatGPT scores 49 million pageviews, becomes Wikipedia's most viewed article in 2023

OpenAI's generative AI bot, which shook things under Google's roof after its launch, is also making rounds on Wikipedia. ChatGPT generated over 49 million pageviews on the English version of the online encyclopedia, topping Wikipedia's most-viewed pages this year.
Wikimedia Foundation released its version of Spotify Wrapped, where it announced the top 25 most viewed Wikipedia pages in 2023. The list currently includes data until November 28, but the nonprofit said it will release an updated version with the full year's data in January 2024.
The English version of Wikipedia received a visual overhaul earlier this year and generated over 84 billion pageviews in total. Here are Wikipedia's top 25 most-viewed pages in 2023:
- ChatGPT: 49,490,406
- Deaths in 2023: 42,666,860
- 2023 Cricket World Cup: 38,171,653
- Indian Premier League: 32,012,810
- Oppenheimer (film): 28,348,248
- Cricket World Cup: 25,961,417
- J. Robert Oppenheimer: 25,672,469
- Jawan (film): 21,791,126
- 2023 Indian Premier League: 20,694,974
- Pathaan (film): 19,932,509
- The Last of Us (TV series): 19,791,789
- Taylor Swift: 19,418,385
- Barbie (film): 18,051,077
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 17,492,537
- Lionel Messi: 16,623,630
- Premier League: 16,604,669
- Matthew Perry: 16,454,666
- United States: 16,240,461
- Elon Musk: 14,370,395
- Avatar: The Way of Water: 14,303,116
- India: 13,850,178
- Lisa Marie Presley: 13,764,007
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: 13,392,917
- Russian invasion of Ukraine: 12,798,866
- Andrew Tate: 12,728,616
ChatGPT, which recently celebrated its first birthday, generated over 78 million views across languages. Wikimedia said its pageviews for the English version averaged between 100,000 to 400,000 almost daily during the year's first half.
The AI chatbot sits on top of a rather sad topic "Deaths in 2023" that generated over 42 million pageviews. The list includes the Friends-fame American-Canadian actor Mathew Perry (as Chandler Bing) who passed away in October this year.
ChatGPT has also outperformed popular figures such as Elon Musk, Lionel Messi, and American singer Taylor Swift whose "Eras" tour concert at Lumen Field generated seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.
Apart from that, millions of users flocked over to the online encyclopedia to read about cricket. Wikipedia pages like "2023 Cricket World Cup," "Indian Premier League," and "Cricket World Cup" have made it to the top 25 most-viewed list.
