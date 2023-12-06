ChatGPT scores 49 million pageviews, becomes Wikipedia's most viewed article in 2023

OpenAI's generative AI bot, which shook things under Google's roof after its launch, is also making rounds on Wikipedia. ChatGPT generated over 49 million pageviews on the English version of the online encyclopedia, topping Wikipedia's most-viewed pages this year.

Wikimedia Foundation released its version of Spotify Wrapped, where it announced the top 25 most viewed Wikipedia pages in 2023. The list currently includes data until November 28, but the nonprofit said it will release an updated version with the full year's data in January 2024.

The English version of Wikipedia received a visual overhaul earlier this year and generated over 84 billion pageviews in total. Here are Wikipedia's top 25 most-viewed pages in 2023:

ChatGPT: 49,490,406 Deaths in 2023: 42,666,860 2023 Cricket World Cup: 38,171,653 Indian Premier League: 32,012,810 Oppenheimer (film): 28,348,248 Cricket World Cup: 25,961,417 J. Robert Oppenheimer: 25,672,469 Jawan (film): 21,791,126 2023 Indian Premier League: 20,694,974 Pathaan (film): 19,932,509 The Last of Us (TV series): 19,791,789 Taylor Swift: 19,418,385 Barbie (film): 18,051,077 Cristiano Ronaldo: 17,492,537 Lionel Messi: 16,623,630 Premier League: 16,604,669 Matthew Perry: 16,454,666 United States: 16,240,461 Elon Musk: 14,370,395 Avatar: The Way of Water: 14,303,116 India: 13,850,178 Lisa Marie Presley: 13,764,007 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: 13,392,917 Russian invasion of Ukraine: 12,798,866 Andrew Tate: 12,728,616

ChatGPT, which recently celebrated its first birthday, generated over 78 million views across languages. Wikimedia said its pageviews for the English version averaged between 100,000 to 400,000 almost daily during the year's first half.

The AI chatbot sits on top of a rather sad topic "Deaths in 2023" that generated over 42 million pageviews. The list includes the Friends-fame American-Canadian actor Mathew Perry (as Chandler Bing) who passed away in October this year.

ChatGPT has also outperformed popular figures such as Elon Musk, Lionel Messi, and American singer Taylor Swift whose "Eras" tour concert at Lumen Field generated seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Apart from that, millions of users flocked over to the online encyclopedia to read about cricket. Wikipedia pages like "2023 Cricket World Cup," "Indian Premier League," and "Cricket World Cup" have made it to the top 25 most-viewed list.