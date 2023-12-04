You can get these Amazon Blink security cameras for their all time Black Friday low prices

If you are looking to keep your home safe, both from outside and from inside threats, getting a smart security camera is necessary. Amazon sells a lot of security cameras in its Blink lineup, and right now you can get two of them for all-time low prices, which are the same prices they were at during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is available now at Amazon for just $49.99. That's a huge $50 discount from its normal MSRP. The camera is meant to be used outdoors and combines a 1080p camera with two lights that generate 2,600 lumens of LED lighting.

The camera is designed so anyone can install and set it up. Once installed, you can have the camera alert you to movements via your smartphone or smart display. You also have your choice of white or black colors.

The indoor Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera is perfect for checking into things inside the home while you are away. It's priced at just $29.99 or $30 off its normal $59.99 MSRP. You can use the Blink mobile app to pan left or right, and it can also tilt up or down, and it offers HD viewing during the day and infrared views at night.

Both of the Blink cameras include a 30-day free trial of the Blink Plus subscription plan. Once the trial is over, you can keep getting the plan for as low as $3 a month with one camera, or $10 a month for multiple cameras. It offers extra features like human detection, a 60-day unlimited video history, and more.

