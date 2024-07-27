WhatsApp adds AR call effects and filters with the latest Android beta

WhatsApp was recently spotted testing an Apple AirDrop-like file-sharing feature for iOS. Notably, the feature is called Nearby Share, and it lets iPhone users share photos, videos, documents, etc., with people nearby without being connected to the internet.

Now, in the latest Android beta update, WhatsApp is rolling out AR call effects and filters. These AR features are added to enhance the calling experience on the platform. The new AR features were spotted in the latest Android beta version 2.24.16.6.

With the AR features, video calling gets more fun and customizable. The AR features allow WhatsApp users to apply various dynamic face filters and effects during video calls. According to the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, there is a touch-up tool that smooths the skin and helps you look better in a video call.

image via WABetaInfo

Then, there is a low-light mode that will help you look bright in low-lighting conditions. There are a lot of AR features and effects that you can apply after you have installed the latest Android beta on your phone.

Additionally, WhatsApp has added a background editing tool. Using this tool, WhatsApp users can easily change their backgrounds or add blur effects to their backgrounds during group calls. This would be helpful for those with messy backgrounds or help them to add fun by choosing different backgrounds.

WhatsApp is notably planning to release the AR effects and filters and the background editing tool for the desktop app in the future. Currently, these features are available to a limited number of Android beta testers and are planned to be expanded gradually to other testers.

If you plan to test out the new WhatsApp AR effects and filters, then you need to be a part of the beta program via the Google Play Beta program, which is currently full.