The Asus Vivobook Go (2024) is now available for less than $190

If you are looking for an affordable Windows 11 in S Mode laptop, then have a look at the 2024 Asus Vivobook Go, which is now just $189.99, down 17% from its $229.99 list price. The deal is marked as a limited-time deal, so presumably, the price will go back up soon.

Before we get onto the specifications, it's worth mentioning that this laptop is an Amazon Choice, which means the price is good, the reviews are good, and it's ready to ship right away. It has a 4.2 out of 5 stars rating based on 1,018 ratings.

At this price point, you won't be getting a powerhouse of a computer, but it will be decent for office or school work, and at this price, it's not too bad. Inside, the Vivobook Go packs an Intel Celeron N4500 (2.8 GHz), 4GB RAM (DDR4), and a 128GB SSD, which will help it to feel a bit faster.

By default, the Vivobook Go includes Windows 11 in S Mode, which is optimized for security and performance and allows you to use only apps from the Microsoft Store. If you want to run other apps, you can leave S Mode, but that's a one-way street, and you won't be able to switch back.

The display is 15.6 inches with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and 220 nits peak brightness. Regarding connectivity, the Vivobook Go has Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac, Dual Band) and Bluetooth 5.1.

If you're interested in picking up this affordable laptop, head on over to Amazon now before the deal expires. Get the Asus Vivobook Go for just $189.99 (was $229.99).

