This 58-inch Hisense QLED 4K Fire TV just hit its cheapest price ever at $319.99

hisense u6 tv

If you want a big-screen TV for your living room or bedroom with a better display than the normal LED screen, you should check out ones with QLED technology. Right now, you can get one from Hisense with a 58-inch QLED display for its lowest price ever.

At the moment, the 58-inch Hisense U6 Series QLED 4K Fire TV is available for $319.99 at Amazon. That's its lowest price to date and a huge $230 discount from its $549.99 MSRP.

hisense U6

Like other QLED TVs, this Hisense U6 Series TV uses Quantum Dot technology, which gives owners richer, brighter, and more accurate colors on the screen compared to LED screens. Hisense says that it has put its own ULED technology in this TV, which it claims improves color, brightness, and contrast beyond what is available in QLED TVs.

The TV includes 32 local dimming zones and a brightness of 600 nits. It also supports the major HDR standards, such as Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, so you can stream and watch movies and TV shows with high dynamic range, resulting in a better viewing experience.

This Hisense TV has the Amazon Fire TV OS installed, which offers nearly all the major free and premium streaming services. It also has four USB ports, including one that supports eArc for installing a speaker or sound bar.

