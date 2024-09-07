Microsoft fixes blue screens of death on the Surface Pro 9 5G

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for its previous-gen Windows on ARM tablet, the Surface Pro 9 5G. The latest update delivers two important fixes: one patches a bug breaking USB-C ports, and another one fixes blue screen of death occurrences.
Note: This update is not available for the Intel-based version of the Surface Pro 9. The Intel version has its own firmware updates.
Here is the official changelog for the Surface Pro 9 5G's September 2024 firmware update:
The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with 5G (SQ3 Processor) devices running Windows 11 Update, Version 22H2, or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
- Resolves an issue that prevented the device from using the USB-C functionality after the system had booted.
- Enhances the stability of the device, reducing the occurrence of blue screen.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 5.100.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator - Firmware
|1.0.3933.9300
|Qualcomm (R) System Manager Device - System devices
|1.0.3933.9300
|Qualcomm (R) System Manager Qcom Device - Extensions
|30.0.4035.6900
|Qualcomm (R) Adreno (TM) 8cx Gen 3 - Display adapters
|30.0.4035.6904
|Qualcomm (R) Adreno (TM) 8cx Gen 3 - Extensions
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 9 5G
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|Update Size
|385 MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require any steps before or after installation
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain any known bugs
To update your Surface Pro 9 5G, head to Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, download an offline package from the official Surface Support website. Before installing the update, back up important data, as firmware updates are non-uninstallable.
The Surface Pro 9 5G, like its Intel-based sibling, has a six-year lifecycle. The computer was launched on October 25, 2022, and it will be out of support by October 25, 2028.
