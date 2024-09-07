Microsoft fixes blue screens of death on the Surface Pro 9 5G

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for its previous-gen Windows on ARM tablet, the Surface Pro 9 5G. The latest update delivers two important fixes: one patches a bug breaking USB-C ports, and another one fixes blue screen of death occurrences.

Note: This update is not available for the Intel-based version of the Surface Pro 9. The Intel version has its own firmware updates.

Here is the official changelog for the Surface Pro 9 5G's September 2024 firmware update:

The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with 5G (SQ3 Processor) devices running Windows 11 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Resolves an issue that prevented the device from using the USB-C functionality after the system had booted.

Enhances the stability of the device, reducing the occurrence of blue screen.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 5.100.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware 1.0.3933.9300 Qualcomm (R) System Manager Device - System devices 1.0.3933.9300 Qualcomm (R) System Manager Qcom Device - Extensions 30.0.4035.6900 Qualcomm (R) Adreno (TM) 8cx Gen 3 - Display adapters 30.0.4035.6904 Qualcomm (R) Adreno (TM) 8cx Gen 3 - Extensions

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 5G Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 385 MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require any steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known bugs

To update your Surface Pro 9 5G, head to Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, download an offline package from the official Surface Support website. Before installing the update, back up important data, as firmware updates are non-uninstallable.

The Surface Pro 9 5G, like its Intel-based sibling, has a six-year lifecycle. The computer was launched on October 25, 2022, and it will be out of support by October 25, 2028.