Asus Vivobook S 15 is the best Copilot+ PC to have at just $976

Earlier this month, Qualcomm announced two new entry-level Snapdragon processors for more affordable Copilot+ PCs. These chips have fewer cores and inferior graphics compared to their more expensive siblings. However, there is no need to wait for eight-core Copilot+ PCs. The Asus Vivobook S 15 is currently the ultimate no-compromise Windows on ARM device with a $324 discount at just $976.

Asus launched the Vivobook S 15 earlier this summer for $1,299. Being on the more expensive side of the market, the laptop offers several neat upgrades over other models, such as a gorgeous 3K OLED display, 1TB SSD, and the top-tied Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 processor with 12 cores. Now, however, it is one of the most affordable Copilot+ PCs and a great laptop to consider if you want a solid sub-$1000 computer, even if you do not care about all the AI buzz.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 laptop features two USB 4.0 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a microSD reader, one HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack. It also has Wi-Fi 7 support and a big 70Wh battery. The latter, combined with the solid energy efficiency of Qualcomm's latest processors, ensures all-day battery life without any charging stress.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.