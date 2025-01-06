You would soon be able to talk to your Google TV in natural language, thanks to Gemini

The new year is here, and so is the first major event in tech, the CES 2025. The event is scheduled to begin on January 7th, but we already have announcements lining up. In a blog post, Google announced that it is bringing Gemini to the Google TV platform.

For starters, Gemini AI is an artificial intelligence model developed by Google that can understand and respond to voice commands in a more conversational manner. This means that users can ask their TVs questions or give commands using everyday language, making interactions feel less robotic and more like a conversation with a friend.

Users will be able to interact with their Google TVs using simpler and more casual phrases. For instance, you could simply ask, "What are the newest movies from Disney?" and the AI would understand your request and provide relevant results.

Newer Google TV devices, such as the Google TV Streamer also come equipped with far-field microphones that would allow users to communicate with the TV from across the room without needing a remote control, or saying "Hey Google" every time. Google also gave a preview of a new ambient experience that makes the use of proximity sensors, the same ones on your phone that would turn off the screen whenever you'd pick up your phone and hold it against your ear. The ambient experience would include personalised widgets like weather updates and news when not actively being used.

The TV would also show AI-generated screensavers and artwork when it is left idle, part of the new "always-on" mode.



Gemini will also significantly improve content recommendations on Google TV since it can analyze user preferences and viewing habits. Using this data, it will then suggest shows and movies that align with users' tastes.

Google says that Gemini will be rolling out later this year on select Google TV devices, including those from Sony, Hisense, TCL, and more.



Keep watching out the space for more CES 2025 coverage.