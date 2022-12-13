How to make phone calls using Wi-Fi when you have bad reception.

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.

Some people have horrible cell service at home, but did you know that iPhones and Android phones have a possible fix for that?

There is a feature built into these phones called “Wi-Fi Calling”. When the cellphone is connected to Wi-Fi it makes the phone call on the carrier’s network over the Wi-Fi instead of over the cellular network.

Here is how to turn on Wi-Fi calling, on an iPhone or Android phone.

iPhone

Tap Settings

Tap Phone

Tap Wi-Fi calling.

You will have to enter your home address because with Wi-Fi calling enabled 911 won’t be able to get your address from the phone call.

Android.

Sometimes different Android cellphone brands put stuff in a different spot, but for the most part, I think Wi-Fi calling should be located here. (If you are unable to locate it, search inside settings for “wi-fi calling”) or check the pull down "quick settings" for a Wi-Fi Calling toggle setting.

Tap Settings

Tap Calls

Tap Wi-Fi Calling (If you don't see this option, it’s because your carrier doesn’t support this feature)

That’s all there is to it. Hopefully, this helps people with the terrible reception at their homes.

If you are one of those people with poor reception in your home, let us know in the comments below, if your phone calls improved after enabling Wi-Fi calling.

Happy Computing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!