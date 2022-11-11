How to set up FaceID lock for your Notes app on iOS

If you’re not sure that you have a solid memory and are good at remembering passwords, don’t ever use it to lock your most important apps. Fortunately, iOS offers an alternative - FaceID lock. So, if you use the Notes app for saving important information and would want to keep it private, enable FaceID lock for your Notes app and see how it works.

Enable FaceID lock for your Notes app on iOS

FaceID lock for the Notes app on iOS works similarly to how the app can be locked and unlocked on MacBook using a thumbprint/Apple ID. You’ll just need to use your notes password once at the beginning of the process.

Open the Notes app and create a new note or choose one from the list. In the top right corner, tap the Menu icon (three dots). Select the Lock option. When prompted to switch to the device passcode for locking notes, hit the Use iPhone Passcode button. You'll receive a message informing you that your Locked Notes have been updated to your Device Passcode. Tap OK to proceed further. You’ll see an unlock icon at the top of your note. To lock it, tap the icon. It will lock the note. Now, if you would like to unlock the note again, just hold it near your face to use your FaceID and open it.

That’s how you can ensure that your notes are accessible to you only and no one else if it stores your personal data, like financial details, medical information, or website logins.

