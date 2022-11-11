Remedy confirms Control 2 is in development, currently in concept stage

Remedy Entertainment is working on a lot of projects right now, and it is adding one more major game into the mix: a sequel to 2019's Control. The studio announced today that an agreement has been made with 505 Games that sees the two companies collaborating for the brand-new experience.

Unfortunately, fans of the acclaimed franchise will be waiting a while for the sequel to materialize, as the studio says it is still in concept stage. A single piece of concept art was shared today, seen below. With a €50 million initial budget, the project is being developed for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Remedy is using its in-house Northlight engine and tools for powering it.

"With Control 2, we’ll take another leap into the unknown," said Control franchise director Mikael Kasurinen. "It’ll be an unexpected journey. It’ll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. It’s still early days, but it will be worth the wait."

The announcement also revealed that the original Control has now sold over three million copies. The supernatural action game is set in the same universe as Alan Wake, with Remedy building a connected universe for its future games. Currently, the studio is confirmed to be developing a co-op game set in this Control universe, a horror-focused sequel to Alan Wake, as well as remakes of the original Max Payne 1 and 2.