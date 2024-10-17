33-Player co-op action game '33 Immortals' suffers a delay to 2025

The studio known for creating Jotun, Sundered, and Spiritfarer, Thunder Lotus Games, has been working on a brand-new experience that's focused on being a massive co-op roguelike game. Originally announced in 2023 as part of Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase, 33 Immortals has been hosting playtests on Xbox recently as it prepared for its 2024 early access launch. However, the game has now been delayed.

The developer posted an update on its social media accounts today announcing a delay that would push the game's debut back to 2025. It will still be an early access launch, but the studio says that it needs more time to make the landing a better one using the feedback it has receiving during playtests.

"The game needs a little bit more time in the oven before it's ready. We're making great progress, but this year has really flown by," says Thunder Lotus Games. "We still want to iron out a few unexpected challenges with stability and address the valuable feedback we received from you during testing."

While the developer does not have a firm release date within 2025 to share with fans just yet, it said that it will have more opportunities available for everyone to try out the game soon. While the two playtests so far have only included Xbox players from Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S, the studio says that the next one will include Epic Games Store-using PC players too.

"We're incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from this amazing community," the 33 Immortals studio went on to say. "Your excitement, feedback, and involvement have been truly inspiring, and they've helped guide us as we work to deliver something special."

The 33-player cooperative game has currently only been announced for PC via Microsoft Store and Epic Games Store as well as Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Play.