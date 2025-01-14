Xbox Insiders and Epic Games Store players can soon join 33 Immortals' third playtest

The studio behind indie hits like Jotun, Sundered, and Spiritfarer unveiled 33 Immortals as its first multiplayer game back in 2023. The ambitious cooperative action game that throws together 33 players has been holding playtests on Xbox platforms for some time now, and soon, the studio will kick off its third pre-release event.

In addition to Xbox Insiders though, this time Epic Games Store players will be able to jump in for the first time. Crossplay between the platforms will be enabled as well.

The latest playtest will run for 10 days, starting on January 28 at 10AM EST and coming to an end on February 6. "We worked extra hard on updating and stabilizing the game, so we’re really excited to hear what you have to say about 33 Immortals," says the studio about the upcoming test.

This time there aren't a limited amount spots available, meaning throughout the event anyone can jump in to join a 33-player team to try their skills at beating the cruel god. Keep in mind that progress made in these playtests won't be kept for future tests nor the full game.

33 Immortals' playtest will be visible to Xbox Insiders (PC and console) on Xbox Insider Hub as well as those jumping in from the Epic Games Store starting on January 28.

Some of the highlights from this build's latest changes are these:

First Time User experience: New cutscene has been added to welcome players to the game.

Dialogue has been streamlined.

New dialogue added.

New compendium entries have been added with updated UI. Other: Relics can now be rerolled in the Relic Inventory.

Meta currencies (Eternal Shards, Paragons, Stardust) totals will now appear when collected during a run.

Reduced the speed of a player being revived while in soul form.

Players will now be healed for a % of HP instead of a flat number when using Bone Shrines.

Adjusted the difficulty of Inferno Wrath of God phases to allow them to scale in difficulty in later maps.

The rather long complete patch notes for this playtest can be found here.

Following the recent delay, 33 Immortals is now coming out sometime in 2025. The game will first arrive as an early access experience before going on to launch version 1.0 later across Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.