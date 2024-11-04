55 games will be PlayStation 5 Pro-enhanced at launch, including Black Ops 6

Sony officially unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro console last month, promising upgraded hardware that would give gamers better visuals, stable frame rates, upgraded ray-tracing, upscaling tech, and more enhancements.
With the new console's release just around the corner, Sony has now shared with fans what games will be able to make use of the horsepower upgrade when the PS5 Pro is available.
Out of the 55, the list has 11 games from Sony's first-party studios, including Spider-Man, The Last of Us, Horizon, and God of War series, as well as standalone games like Demon's Souls. Free-to-play hits like Fortnite, Warframe, War Thunder, and Naraka: Bladepoint are receiving upgrades, too, offering competitive players a smoother experience than usual on the standard console.
Other highlights from the list include the Microsoft-published Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Diablo IV, Remedy's Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, a whole lot of EA titles, and more.
Here are all the games receiving PlayStation 5 Pro upgrades at launch:
|Alan Wake 2
|Diablo IV
|Paladin’s Passage
|Albatroz
|Dragon Age: The Veilguard
|Planet Coaster 2
|Apex Legends
|Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
|Arma Reforger
|Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Assassin’s Creed Mirage
|EA Sports FC 25
|Resident Evil 4
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|Enlisted
|Resident Evil Village
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|F1 24
|Rise of the Ronin
|EA Sports College Football 25
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Rogue Flight
|Dead Island 2
|Fortnite
|Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
|Demon’s Souls
|God of War Ragnarök
|Star Wars: Outlaws
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Stellar Blade
|The Callisto Protocol
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
|The Crew Motorfest
|Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
|The Finals
|The First Descendant
|Kayak VR: Mirage
|The Last of Us Part I
|The Last of Us Part II Remastered
|Lies of P
|Until Dawn
|War Thunder
|Madden NFL 25
|Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
|Warframe
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|World of Warships: Legends
|Naraka: Bladepoint
|NBA2K 25
|No Man’s Sky
|Palworld
Sony says "many more" games will follow this launch lineup of upgrades to make use of the 67% more powerful GPU and 28% faster memory on the Pro. According to the company, this will translate to having up to 45% faster rendering in games.
The PlayStation 5 Pro launches on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99.
