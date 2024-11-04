55 games will be PlayStation 5 Pro-enhanced at launch, including Black Ops 6

Sony officially unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro console last month, promising upgraded hardware that would give gamers better visuals, stable frame rates, upgraded ray-tracing, upscaling tech, and more enhancements.

With the new console's release just around the corner, Sony has now shared with fans what games will be able to make use of the horsepower upgrade when the PS5 Pro is available.

Out of the 55, the list has 11 games from Sony's first-party studios, including Spider-Man, The Last of Us, Horizon, and God of War series, as well as standalone games like Demon's Souls. Free-to-play hits like Fortnite, Warframe, War Thunder, and Naraka: Bladepoint are receiving upgrades, too, offering competitive players a smoother experience than usual on the standard console.

Other highlights from the list include the Microsoft-published Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Diablo IV, Remedy's Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, a whole lot of EA titles, and more.

Here are all the games receiving PlayStation 5 Pro upgrades at launch:

Alan Wake 2 Diablo IV Paladin’s Passage Albatroz Dragon Age: The Veilguard Planet Coaster 2 Apex Legends Dragon’s Dogma 2 Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025 Arma Reforger Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Assassin’s Creed Mirage EA Sports FC 25 Resident Evil 4 Baldur’s Gate 3 Enlisted Resident Evil Village Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 F1 24 Rise of the Ronin EA Sports College Football 25 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Rogue Flight Dead Island 2 Fortnite Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Demon’s Souls God of War Ragnarök Star Wars: Outlaws Hogwarts Legacy Stellar Blade The Callisto Protocol Horizon Forbidden West Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown The Crew Motorfest Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered The Finals The First Descendant Kayak VR: Mirage The Last of Us Part I The Last of Us Part II Remastered Lies of P Until Dawn War Thunder Madden NFL 25 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Warframe Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 World of Warships: Legends Naraka: Bladepoint NBA2K 25 No Man’s Sky Palworld

Sony says "many more" games will follow this launch lineup of upgrades to make use of the 67% more powerful GPU and 28% faster memory on the Pro. According to the company, this will translate to having up to 45% faster rendering in games.

The PlayStation 5 Pro launches on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99.