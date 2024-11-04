Firefox 132.0.1 is out with fixes for video playback and theme issues

Last week, Mozilla released a big feature update for its browser. Version 132 arrived with Microsoft PlayRead encrypted media playback on Windows, allowing streaming DRM-protected content in resolution up to 4K. Now, several days later, Mozilla is back with another update, this time a small one.

Version 132.0.1 is now available for download, and its changelog contains only two bug fixes. One resolves intermitted playback bugs on certain websites with a "media playback was aborted due to a corruption problem or because the media used features your browser did not support" error.

The second fix patches a bug with the browser failing to retain its theme, with it flickering on startup or disappearing altogether. If you are experiencing any of those two bugs, Firefox 132.0.1 is here to save your day.

Here is the official changelog:

Version 132.0.1, first offered to Release channel users on November 4, 2024 Fixed issues causing intermittent video playback problems on some sites. (Bug 1928484, Bug 1928798)

Fixed an issue causing themes to reset to default after restarting Firefox, in particular when using the Firefox Color add-on. (Bug 1928082)

Besides two fixes, Firefox 132.0.1 does not contain any additional changes, security patches, enterprise-related improvements, or web-platform changes. You can check out the release notes for Firefox 132.0 in our dedicated article for reference.

You can download Firefox from the official website or the Microsoft Store. Existing installations can be updated by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox.