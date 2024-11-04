EU Commission investigates iPadOS for interoperability with third-party accessories

The European Commission has been keeping its eagle eyes locked onto Apple. It has now formally announced that the EU Commission is investigating Apple's iPadOS to see if it complies with the Digital Marketers Act (DMA). The DMA requires iPadOS to allow users to choose the default web browser, allow alternative app stores, and support third-party accessories, like headphones and smart pens (stylus) in the European region.

The official announcement notes, "The Commission will now carefully assess whether the measures adopted for iPadOS are effective in complying with the DMA obligations. The Commission's assessment will also be based on the input of interested stakeholders. If the Commission concludes that Apple's solutions are not compliant with the DMA, the Commission will take formal enforcement action as foreseen in the DMA."

Apple has made changes to its policies, and similar to iOS 18, iPadOS 18 also lets users download and install third-party app stores and even delete Apple's marketplace. Epic Games took the baton in its hands and launched on iOS in the European regions. Apple now also allows users to select the default web browser of their choice.

While Apple has been amending its software to follow DMA guidelines, reports suggest that Apple doesn't seem to have made changes related to interoperability with third-party headphones and stylus.

It is unclear at the moment when Apple will introduce changes to its software or if the company is planning to challenge this matter. Apple is said to believe already that it provides sufficient support for third-party Bluetooth accessories. However, the experience of using non-Apple headphones and stylus with an iPad is not great and doesn't feel as integrated as first-party accessories.

We will have to wait for the EU Commission's judgment to be published in order to get some answers. But that may not happen anytime soon until next year.