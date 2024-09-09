PS5 Technical Presentation announced for Sept. 10, the PS5 Pro likely incoming

The internet has been abuzz about the existence of an upgraded version of the PlayStation 5 console for quite some time now, with early reports showing up over a year ago. Lately, many new rumors have surfaced regarding this new variant, with hardware specifications and even a unique design being seemingly leaked. Sony may be about to make things official tomorrow though.

Announced today via a short post on the official PlayStation Blog, a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation will be going live tomorrow, September 10. While nothing official has materialized out of Sony yet, the new hardware is said to be called the PlayStation 5 Pro, following in the footsteps of the last generation console's naming scheme.

"Join us for a streamed presentation hosted by Mark Cerny, Lead Architect of the PS5 console," says the surprise announcement. "The 9-minute Technical Presentation will focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology."

The 9-minute stream begins September 10 at 8:00am PT / 4:00pm BST. Full details: https://t.co/VC31WS9VYd pic.twitter.com/qGUF0Yj9Ia — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 9, 2024

The PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation will be live tomorrow on the official PlayStation YouTube channel at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET / 4:00pm BST. The blog post does not say anything else regarding what should fans expect to see during this short showcase, though hype is already building up regarding the new hardware announcement on social media.

Leaked specifications on the new hardware of the updated console claims it is set to be almost 50% more powerful than the base PlayStation 5. This is reportedly thanks to a huge leap in the GPU technology being used, featuring 33.5 teraflops of power over the original model's 10.23 teraflops. The CPU side has not changed much according to reports.

The announcement tomorrow could also see price adjustments being announced for PlayStation hardware and services Sony offers. A quiet price bump to the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller went live earlier today.