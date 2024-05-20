Microsoft announces new Surface Laptop with Snapdragon processors

The next-generation Surface Laptop with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors inside is finally here. Microsoft unveiled its next-gen laptop at the special May 20 event, promising that the device "isn't even close" in terms of performance when compared to the previous generations.

The new Surface Laptop (yep, just "Surface Laptop" or "Copilot Plus Surface Laptop") is available in two sizes: 13.8-inch and 15-inch. Both variants use 3:4 IPS touchscreen displays with a resolution of 2,304 x 1,536 pixels and 2,496 x 1,664 pixels. The refresh rate has been bumped to 120Hz, plus the Surface Laptop now supports HDR. And yes, screen corners are now rounded to match Windows 11's aesthetics.

Powered by Qualcomm's latest chips, the Surface Laptop is 86% faster than the Intel-powered Surface Laptop 5. You will be able to spec the 13.8-inch variant with either the Snapdragon X Elite or Plus, while the larger variant will only be available with the Snapdragon X Elite. Memory-wise, you get to choose from 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Other "Copilot Plus PCs" will also come with a minimum of 16GB—that is a new baseline.

Besides boosting performance, the new processors significantly improve battery life. The 13.8-inch Surface Laptop can play video for up to 20 hours, while the 15-inch variant can last up to 22 hours.

As for ports, you get two USB-C/USB4 ports that can charge your Surface Laptop, transfer data, power external displays (up to three 4K displays), and connect accessories. There is also one USB-A 3.1 port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and the good old Surface Connect port. The 15-inch variant also has a microSDXC card reader.

Other changes in the new Surface Laptop include a haptic trackpad, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello and Windows Studio effects, two Dolby Atmos speakers, and Studio microphones with voice focus.

The new Surface Laptop is now available for preorder in the Microsoft Store. The 13.8-inch variant starts at $999 and tops at $2,399. The larger model starts at $1,299 and goes all the way up to $2,499. Color options include Sapphire (blue), Dune (gold), Platinum, and Black.