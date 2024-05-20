When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

The new Surface Pro with OLED display and ARM processors is now official

Neowin · with 2 comments

The new Surface Pro tablet in all colors

Following the announcement of the new Surface Laptop with ARM processors, Microsoft unwrapped the next-gen Surface Pro, which is now called just "Surface Pro" or "Copilot Plus Surface Pro." It brings quite a lot of substantial changes to Microsoft's signature PCs, such as an OLED display, a wireless keyboard cover, a 4K camera, optional 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and more.

The new Surface Pro will be available with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors. According to Microsoft, these chips make the new Surface Pro 90% faster than the previous generation.

As for colors, you will get to choose between blue, silver, black, and gold.

