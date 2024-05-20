The new Surface Pro with OLED display and ARM processors is now official

Following the announcement of the new Surface Laptop with ARM processors, Microsoft unwrapped the next-gen Surface Pro, which is now called just "Surface Pro" or "Copilot Plus Surface Pro." It brings quite a lot of substantial changes to Microsoft's signature PCs, such as an OLED display, a wireless keyboard cover, a 4K camera, optional 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and more.

The new Surface Pro will be available with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors. According to Microsoft, these chips make the new Surface Pro 90% faster than the previous generation.

As for colors, you will get to choose between blue, silver, black, and gold.

Developing...