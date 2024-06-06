Davinci Resolve 19 beta 3 gets full Snapdragon X support

Blackmagic Design, the maker of the popular video editing software Davinci Resolve, announced a new beta version of the app, with the main highlight being full support for Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X processors.

According to the official announcement post, optimizing Davinci Resolve for Snapdragon X processors resulted in a significant performance uplift, especially in AI tools. Qualcomm's neural processing units can accelerate magic masks up to 4.7 times and smart reframe up to 2 times. In addition, the latest beta version opens the door to Resolve's AI tools and dozens of feature updates in version 19.

Here is what is new in Davinci Resolve 19:

Adds support for Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite on Windows.

IntelliTrack AI point tracker for tracking and stabilization.

Ability to edit timeline content based on source clip transcription.

New ColorSlice six vector grading palette.

AI powered UltraNR noise reduction for spatial denoising.

New Film Look Creator Resolve FX

New Defocus Background isolates foreground with blur.

IntelliTrack powered audio panning to video in Fairlight.

Music Remixer FX to remix voice, drums, bass, guitar and other sources.

Dialogue Separator FX to separate dialogue, background or ambience.

Ducker track FX for auto level management of beds against dialogue.

You can download Davinci Resolve 19 beta 3 from the official Blackmagic Design website.

The first computers that will benefit from all those optimizations and NPU enhancements will ship under the Copilot+ PC brand later this month. They include the new Surface Pro 11th Edition, Surface Laptop 7th Edition, and a whole bunch of laptops from Samsung, Dell, Lenovo, and other manufacturers. It is great to see developers support the next generation of Windows on ARM computers, which gives the hope that this part of the PC market may finally take off and rival the best of what Apple has to offer.