This 32-inch Roku Smart TV is a perfect second TV and it's just $139.99

Are you looking for a secondary TV for your bedroom or kitchen? Then check out this 32-inch Roku Smart TV because right now, you can get it for just $139.99, which is the lowest price this model has ever been at.

This TV supports Full HD 1080p content and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. It features Dolby Audio and comes with three HDMI ports (2 HDMI, 1 HDMI eARC), USB-A, and a port for cable or antenna. Aside from the TV, you get a Roku remote with voice controls. If you lose the remote or don't have it on hand, then you can also use a virtual remote on your phone via the Roku app.

The main reason for getting this TV over a similar-priced competitor is that it comes with Roku OS. Roku, like Amazon, specializes in making TV software, and it should function well on one of the company's own devices. Roku OS features a simple-to-use interface, it has a large app library, and it gets updates regularly with new features.

This TV has only been available for three months, so you know you're getting a pretty fresh model rather than something that was released a year ago. It is also rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, meaning that customers seem to like the product. As it's shipped and sold by Amazon.com, you won't encounter any issues dealing with third parties.

