Alan Wake 2 will get two paid single player expansions in 2024; here are the first details

At long last, Alan Wake 2 is finally out. Remedy Entertainment's long-awaited sequel to its hit horror game series is available for the PC, via the Epic Games Store. It's also available for the Xbox Series S and X consoles and the PS5 console. The sequel is already getting some mostly favorable reviews, according to Metacritic's numbers.

Remedy has already announced it plans to release a free update to Alan Wake 2 at some point that will enable a Game+ mode. It will include a new Nightmare difficulty level, along with a "New alternative narrative" that should make the game very replayable.

Beyond that, Remedy has plans to release two paid single-player expansion packs for Alan Wake 2 sometime in 2024. In an overall FAQ page on the game, Remedy reveals the first details of those two future expansions:

Expansion 1 – Night Springs Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs. Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional tv-show set in the world of Alan Wake. Expansion 2 – The Lake House The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong. Explore the Lake House and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again.

There's no word on when those expansions will launch in 2024. Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition of Alan Wake 2 will get both expansion packs when they are released.

Beyond Alan Wake 2, Remedy lists several upcoming projects on its site. One is another sequel, Control 2, and there's also a multiplayer spinoff of Control with the code name Condor, in the works. Yet another project has the code name Vanguard, and will also be a multiplayer game as well.

However, perhaps the most exciting future Remedy project is the full remake of their earlier titles Max Payne 1 and 2. The remakes will be released as a single game with publisher Rockstar Games.