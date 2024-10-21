Alan Wake 2 Anniversary Update announced with accessibility options, gyro aiming, and more

Remedy Entertainment's latest game in its supernatural universe, Alan Wake 2, released on October 27, 2023, and with the game's first birthday fast approaching, the studio is preparing a packed anniversary update to celebrate. It contains usability and accessibility changes, PlayStation DualSense support upgrades, and more.

"Work on Alan Wake 2 has not stopped since release," says the developer. "We’ve been working on the two expansions, Night Springs and The Lake House, but we have also been gathering your feedback and working on changes and improvements to the game based on that feedback."

The anniversary update is filled with features and changes based on this feedback, according to the studio. The PlayStation DualSense controller is getting some major support updates here, with gyro aiming using motion controls as well as refine haptics that trigger when using healing and throwable items. It's unclear if these improvments will hit the PC version for those using the DualSense on the platform too.

The ability to invert the X axis on mouse and controllers is coming to Alan Wake 2 as well:

One of the most requested options included in the Anniversary Update is the ability to invert the X (horizontal) axis on mouse and controller, and not just the Y (vertical) axis. Inverting either axis can be a matter of preference, but for a lot of players it also presents a usability and accessibility issue.

At the same time, the Anniversary Update will bring a Gameplay Assist menu to tweak the following:

Quick turn

Auto complete QTE

Button tapping to single tap

Weapon charging with taps

Healing items with taps

Lightshifter with taps

Player invulnerability

Player immortality

One shot kill

Infinite ammo

Infinite flashlight batteries

Alan Wake 2 Anniversary Update releases October 22 across PC via the Epic Games Store and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Don't forget that the game's second and final expansion, the Lake House, is releasing tomorrow.