Alan Wake 2 will get a new Nightmare difficulty in an upcoming Game+ update

Alan Wake II is due to be released on Friday, October 27. The long-awaited sequel to Remedy's horror-themed third-person game will once again be an intense single-player narrative experience, although this time with two playable characters.

Many people have been wondering if the game will have any replay value once they complete Alan Wake II. Thankfully, the answer to that question is, "Yes". Remedy has confirmed that it will include a new Game+ mode in an upcoming update.

In a post on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Remedy says the Game+ update will add a new Nightmare difficulty level. Players will also be able to retain all of their unlocked weapons and upgrades as part of the Game+ mode, which might come in handy when playing the game in the higher Nightmare level.

New Game+ coming after launch.



🕹️ Retain all unlocked weapons and upgrades.

🕹️ New Nightmare difficulty level.

🕹️ New alternative narrative, including new Manuscript pages and new video content.



Exact release timing still TBD. #alanwake pic.twitter.com/x1GNHYQu7q — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) October 25, 2023

The most interesting thing mentioned about the Game+ mode is what appears to be a somewhat different version of the game's single-player experience. Remedy says it will include a "New alternative narrative, including new Manuscript pages and new video content." Exactly how much different this new "alternative narrative" will be compared to the game's normal storyline remains to be seen. At the moment there's no word on when this Game+ update will be launched.

Alan Wake II will launch for the PC via the Epic Games Store. It will also be released digitally on Friday for the Xbox Series S and X consoles and the PS5 console. For people who purchase the PC version, they will also be able to play the game on NVIDIA's GeForce Now game streaming service this week.