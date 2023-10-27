Get three Blink Mini indoor smart security cameras for a rock bottom price now at Amazon

Amazon still has a great deal on its Blink Outdoor Camera 4 for just $71.99 at the moment. However, you likely need smart security camera inside your home or place of business as well. Amazon also sells the Blink Mini indoor plug-in-powered security camera as well, and you can get three of them at an all-time rock-bottom price at Amazon.

The three-pack of the Blink Mini indoor security cameras is currently priced at only $39.98 at Amazon. That's a massive $60 discount from its normal $99.98 MSRP.

It's easy to set up these cameras. Just find a place to set them down and plug them into a power outlet, then use the Blink Home Monitor mobile app to set them up on your local Wi-Fi network.

Once in place, the cameras will offer live 1080p video resolution along with two way audio. You can use the Blink app to view what the cameras see, and even talk to anyone in the camera's view.

The cameras also have automatic motion detection, and they can be set up to send alerts to your phone. The Blink Mini indoor cameras even have infrared night vision features so you can see what's happening after dark.

You will also get a 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan, which offers extra features like storing and sharing video clips from the cameras. You can keep getting that feature with a $3 a month free after the free trial ends. You can also buy a Blink Sync Module 2 (sold separately) and connect it to a USB flash drive to store video clips locally

