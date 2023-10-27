Get the Galaxy Z Flip4 for less than $800 now

Have you been looking at the expensive flipping and folding devices coming out from companies like Samsung over the last five years or so? Well now, if you head over to Amazon, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip4 128GB for just $799.99.

If you decide to buy at this price, you’ll be saving 20% on the list price which is $999.99 (buying link towards the end of the article).

Highlighting some of the features of this phone, Samsung writes:

FLEX, POSE, POST: Getting that post-worthy solo shot is easy with a phone that stands on its own; Put Galaxy Z Flip4 in Flex Mode and capture hands-free selfies, record your epic dance moves and never worry about your makeshift tripod falling over again.Form_factor : Flip

CAPTURE ON ONE SCREEN, TEXT ON THE OTHER: Catch up with friends on the top and find the perfect pic to post on the bottom; Flex Mode makes doing two things at once a breeze

NEVER MISS A NOTIFICATION: The customizable cover screen on Galaxy Z Flip4 allows you to see just what you need while keeping your full screen private; Respond to texts, skip songs and change settings all while keeping your cellphone conveniently compact

PERFECTLY POCKET SIZED: Ditch the bag and travel light; The compact, foldable design lets you say bye to the bulk without sacrificing a big screen; Slide your smart phone easily into even your front pocket

UNFOLD A FASHION STATEMENT: Your phone is your most-used accessory, so why not make it an extension of your style, Choose from a wide array of colors and customize your cover screen so your mobile fits your vibe

The 20% discount only applies to the 128GB Bora Purple variant, other models have different discounts. The Blue and Graphite are also worth considering for $820 (current prices at the time of writing) in case the Bora Purple runs out of stock.

