Remedy says Alan Wake 2 is close to making a profit, pushes for more self-publishing

After a 13 year wait, Remedy Entertainment managed to finally deliver fans a new Alan Wake installment last year. In its quarterly earnings report published today, the company revealed that the game is close to generating royalties after recouping "most" of the costs.

"At the end of the quarter, Alan Wake 2 had recouped most of its development and

marketing expenses," says Remedy, with the company's royalties only coming from sales of Control and the original Alan Wake, plus its standalone expansion.

However, this is only talking about revenue up to September, 2024. The game's second and final expansion, The Lake House, landed across PC and console platforms on October 22, which may have helped the Epic Games-published title finally push towards being profitable. Earlier this year, the company also revealed Alan Wake II has sold over 1.3 million copies, becoming the studio's fastest selling game ever.

Elsewhere in the report, Remedy reiterates its push for self-publishing games in the future. Following a co-finance deal with Annapurna, Control 2 is set to enter full production in 2025. For the first time, movie and TV show projects set in the studio's supernatural universe are being considered too.

A cooperative shooter spin-off set in the Control universe, FBC: Firebreak, was also fully unveiled recently, which is described by the studio as a "mid-priced" game. It's set to enter the subscription programs of both Xbox and PlayStation at launch as well. Both of these projects are being self-published by Remedy.

Outside of those, the studio is developing remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2. This highly-anticipated project is being published by IP owner Rockstar Games. Other than saying the project is now in full production stage, no information has been released about a release window.

The report reveals that Remedy's revenue was €17.9 million this quarter, a 128.6% increase year-over-year.