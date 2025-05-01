Android 15 passes 10% market share, likely due to the OneUI 7 rollout

The market share tracking website, Statcounter, is now reporting that Android 15 has a market share of 10.06%, putting it over the 10% milestone for the first time since it launched in September 2024. This is the latest stable version of Android, but given the slow pace at which Android updates reach users, it has only now passed 10% of usage.

Android 14 peaked in January 2025 at 37.08% and has since been declining. For the most recent month, it sits at 33.44%. Android 13 also declined from 17.38% to 16.94%. For any iPhone users out there not that familiar with Android updates and looking aghast at these figures, it’s important to understand that Android users still get security patches from OEMs if their devices are still supported, as well as updates to core components from Google.

Credit: Statcounter

What’s interesting looking back at the data is the fact that Android 15 seems to be taking longer to be adopted compared to Android 14. Version 14 was released in October 2023 and by February 2024 it had already reached 12.58% market share. That’s a much quicker uptake than Android 15 which had only hit 3.3% after the same period of time.

One of the main cited reasons for the slower uptake is the delayed release of OneUI 7 by Samsung. Given that Samsung is one of the main players in the Android landscape, this will have had a big effect on Android 15 adoption.

Neowin reported that OneUI 7 started rolling out at the start of April beginning with the Galaxy S24 and Z Fold series. Here is the rollout timetable, current when the article was published:

April : Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Tab S10+/S10 Ultra, Galaxy S23/S23+/S23 Ultra, S24 FE.

: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Tab S10+/S10 Ultra, Galaxy S23/S23+/S23 Ultra, S24 FE. May : Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Tab S9/S9+/S9 Ultra, S23 FE, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, A34, A35, S22/S22+/S22 Ultra, Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra, S21/S21+/S21 Ultra, Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum 5, Galaxy Quantum 4.

: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Tab S9/S9+/S9 Ultra, S23 FE, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, A34, A35, S22/S22+/S22 Ultra, Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra, S21/S21+/S21 Ultra, Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum 5, Galaxy Quantum 4. June: Galaxy Tab S9 FE/S9 FE+, Galaxy A73, A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Quantum 3, Jump 3, Jump 2, Buddy 3, Galaxy Tab A9/A9+, Tab Active 5, Tab Active 4 Pro, Wide 7.

Hopefully, OneUI 7’s rollout over the next couple of months will significantly drive Android 15 adoption. We should have a clearer picture around July, August, or September when all the above eligible devices will likely have upgraded.

Source: Statcounter