Work on Android 15 is complete and Google has released the source code

Google has finished work on Android 15 and published the source code to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). While this is a big step, for most end users, this news is meaningless because updates won't be delivered to phones just yet. With the source code out now, custom ROM developers can also work on new updates.

According to the Android Developers Blog, Android 15 will be coming to supported Pixel devices in the coming weeks. In the coming months, it will also arrive on select devices from Samsung, Honor, IQQQ, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, and Xiaomi. New high-end models are probably going to receive the update first.

Here is a list of new features in Android 15, based on the notes provided in the announcement:

Better text display for different languages, including Chinese, Japanese, and Korean

Support for old Japanese writing styles, useful for displaying ancient documents

Improved screen brightness control when mixing regular and high-quality (HDR) content

Smarter audio volume adjustment based on your device and surroundings

Better camera performance in low light conditions

More precise control over camera flash strength

Enhanced music creation apps with improved connectivity between virtual instruments

Ability to save favorite app combinations for split-screen view

Option to pin the taskbar on screen for easier app switching on large screens

Improved support for Braille displays, making Android more accessible

Easier tap-to-pay transactions with NFC-capable apps

Support for small cover screens on foldable devices

More customization options for Do Not Disturb mode

App archiving feature to save space while keeping user data

Changes to how apps run in the background to improve battery life and performance

Option for a "Private Space" on your device to keep sensitive apps hidden

Simpler sign-in process using passkeys (an alternative to passwords)

Ability for apps to detect if they're being recorded

Enhanced security measures to prevent unauthorized app launches

The supported Pixel phones that will start receiving the update in the coming weeks include the Pixel 6 Series onwards, including the Pixel 6a and above.