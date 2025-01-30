The latest Google Maps update for Android brings support for One UI 7 Now Bar

With the launch of the Galaxy S25 series on January 22 at the Unpacked event, Samsung also made the One UI 7 stable version official. The update was under beta testing, only for the Galaxy S25 series in some countries, thanks to which, new features were discovered. One of the new features was the "Now Bar," which showed live activities on the lock screen of Galaxy phones from supported apps.

During the launch, the Now Bar only supported live activities such as live notifications, timers, music, modes, and routines on the lock screen. It was teased during the leak that One UI 7's Now Bar feature will show Google Maps live activities. Notably, the wait is now over, as first spotted by leaker theonecid on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Google has pushed a new update for its Maps app on Android that adds support for Now Bar live activities.

BREAKING ‼️



Google Maps now works on Now Bar



Update Google Maps 25.05.01.719889437 pic.twitter.com/SZZxhVA2hy — CID (@theonecid) January 29, 2025

Google Maps is the most used navigation app across platforms globally. The app, which is available in more than 220 countries and regions now supports Now Bar. Meaning users will be able to view live directions, and other information straight on their One UI 7 running Samsung Galaxy phone. It can display a progress bar for public transit navigation along with information such as ETA.

Currently, the feature will be limited to the Galaxy S25 series, since it is the only device that comes with the stable One UI 7 update. However, Samsung is gearing up for the global rollout of the One UI 7 update. So more Galaxy devices should support it soon.

Google Maps support for Now Bar is live with the app version 25.05.01.719889437. If you haven't updated the app, then head over to the Play Store install the latest update, and enjoy Google Maps live activities on the Now Bar.