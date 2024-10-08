Android 15 will let you change the app you're sharing without stopping recording or casting

Android 15 brings a host of nifty changes to supported smartphones. So far, only VIVO has managed to roll out the stable Android 15 update to its flagship phones, while Google and Samsung are yet to push the stable Android 15 update to their phones.

One of the standout features of Android 15 has been the private screen recording system. Android 15 lets you record a single app instead of recording or casting the entire screen. This avoids leaking any sensitive information such as passwords, photos, etc.

However, if you wish to change the app you are sharing mid-session, you currently have to stop the casting or recording and then start a new one. This breaks the seamless experience of sharing a device screen. Thankfully, Google is working on a new feature that will let you switch apps without needing to stop recording or casting.

According to Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman, a flag in the Android 15 source code enables a "task switcher feature for partial screen sharing." Notably, partial screen sharing is what the single-app screen recording and casting feature is referred to internally. Here are the strings related to the new task switcher feature:





Sharing pauses when you switch apps



Share this app instead



Switch back



App switch

Once the flag is enabled, a new notification pops up when screen recording or casting an app and then changing to a different app. The notifications come from the SystemUI app and state, "Sharing pauses when you switch apps."

Additionally, the notification has two buttons: "Share this app instead" and "Switch back." Selecting "Switch back" takes you back to the app with which you started the screen recording or casting session. Whereas, selecting "Share this app instead" would let you share the app that you opened midway through the screen recording or casting session. For now, the "Share this app instead" button doesn't work, as the feature may not be fully functional.

It's unclear if this feature will make it to the stable Android 15 version or not. Previously, it was spotted that Android 15 could introduce a new feature to sync notifications across all connected devices. The Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 also revealed a feature that will let you customize the mouse pointer.

Source and image: Android Authority