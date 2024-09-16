Google could bring a new feature to sync notifications across devices with Android 15

Apple has a pretty sorted notification system across its devices. Whatever action you take on a notification on one Apple device, it gets reflected on other synced Apple devices. On Android, however, the notifications system is pretty rough and users have to deal with duplicate notifications across synced Android devices. It appears Android 15 is going to address this issue.

Currently, when you receive a notification on one of your Android devices and you swipe to dismiss it, the same notification still appears in the notification panel of your synced Android device. Thankfully, some codes in the latest Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update show evidence of a new notifications feature called "Sync across devices" in the Settings app.

This new option appears under Settings > Notifications between "sensitive notifications" and the new "notification cooldown" option. Here is the code:

Sync across devices

According to the report, this new feature syncs the notifications between Android devices signed into the same account. Notably, once the feature goes live, if you open or dismiss a notification on one Android device, it will disappear from the other device.

This new "SyncAcrossDevicesPreferenceController" class is located under the "com.android.settings.notification.syncacrossdevices" path in the Settings app. Additionally, the location of the class is under "com.android.settings," suggesting that it could come to all Android devices, and may not remain exclusive to Pixel devices. However, its appearance in the beta version also hints that the feature isn't ready as of yet, and Google hasn't finished testing it.

It is also possible that the feature may not ship with Android 15 at all, and Google may keep the "sync across devices" feature exclusive to the Pixel devices, since the evidence hasn't been spotted in the Google Play Services app.

Google is also reportedly working on offering more customization options for mouse pointer such as changing the color and size of the pointer with Android 15. It could also make keyboard switching much easier and better for one-hand usage.

Source: Android Authority