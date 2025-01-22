Google releases Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 with important bug fixes

Nearly two weeks after the release of Android 15 Quarterly Platform Release 2 (QPR2) Beta 2, Google has released Beta 3, bringing several fixes and improvements to the Android platform. QPR2 Beta 3 (BP11.241210.004) is available on the following devices:
- Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
- Pixel 6a
- Pixel 7 and 7 Pro
- Pixel 7a
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel 8 and 8 Pro
- Pixel 8a
- Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold
Here are the issues Google resolved in this update:
Developer- and user-reported issues
- Fixed issues that could cause a device to restart when making a phone call. (Issue #379051274, Issue #390594506)
- Fixed an issue where trying to resume an app from the app overview would return to the home screen instead. (Issue #385017194)
- Fixed issues where the language picker menu (accessed by long-pressing the spacebar) changed the window, which caused the IME to hide in apps that had set their softInputMode to STATE_ALWAYS_HIDDEN. (Issue #388201594, Issue #386972825)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a clicking sound in the background while recording video. (Issue #385998260)
- Fixed an issue that caused wireless charging to stop functioning in some cases. (Issue #379301921)
Other resolved issues
- Fixed an issue that could cause devices to crash after starting an exercise on a connected Wear OS device.
- Fixed an issue with null pointer exceptions that sometimes caused the system UI to crash.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Android Beta Feedback app to crash sometimes when submitting a bug report.
- Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.
Google says you might encounter issues with Beta 3. For example, on Pixel 8/8a devices running QPR2 Beta 3 and booted in 16 KB mode, the touchscreen does not work. Google's advice is to continue using a device running Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.1 until a fix is available, or opt for a stable build of Android 15 QPR1 instead.
Android Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) are incremental updates to the Android operating system that Google releases quarterly after a major Android version is launched. Android 15 was officially released in October 2024 and included features like Private Space, Theft Detection Lock, and more.
