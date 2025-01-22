When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Google releases Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 with important bug fixes

Android 15 logo

Nearly two weeks after the release of Android 15 Quarterly Platform Release 2 (QPR2) Beta 2, Google has released Beta 3, bringing several fixes and improvements to the Android platform. QPR2 Beta 3 (BP11.241210.004) is available on the following devices:

  • Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
  • Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 7 and 7 Pro
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel 8 and 8 Pro
  • Pixel 8a
  • Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold

Here are the issues Google resolved in this update:

Developer- and user-reported issues

  • Fixed issues that could cause a device to restart when making a phone call. (Issue #379051274, Issue #390594506)
  • Fixed an issue where trying to resume an app from the app overview would return to the home screen instead. (Issue #385017194)
  • Fixed issues where the language picker menu (accessed by long-pressing the spacebar) changed the window, which caused the IME to hide in apps that had set their softInputMode to STATE_ALWAYS_HIDDEN. (Issue #388201594, Issue #386972825)
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a clicking sound in the background while recording video. (Issue #385998260)
  • Fixed an issue that caused wireless charging to stop functioning in some cases. (Issue #379301921)

Other resolved issues

  • Fixed an issue that could cause devices to crash after starting an exercise on a connected Wear OS device.
  • Fixed an issue with null pointer exceptions that sometimes caused the system UI to crash.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Android Beta Feedback app to crash sometimes when submitting a bug report.
  • Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

Google says you might encounter issues with Beta 3. For example, on Pixel 8/8a devices running QPR2 Beta 3 and booted in 16 KB mode, the touchscreen does not work. Google's advice is to continue using a device running Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.1 until a fix is available, or opt for a stable build of Android 15 QPR1 instead.

Android Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) are incremental updates to the Android operating system that Google releases quarterly after a major Android version is launched. Android 15 was officially released in October 2024 and included features like Private Space, Theft Detection Lock, and more.

A sad smiley face indicating a BSOD
