Google releases Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 with important bug fixes

Nearly two weeks after the release of Android 15 Quarterly Platform Release 2 (QPR2) Beta 2, Google has released Beta 3, bringing several fixes and improvements to the Android platform. QPR2 Beta 3 (BP11.241210.004) is available on the following devices:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold

Here are the issues Google resolved in this update:

Developer- and user-reported issues Fixed issues that could cause a device to restart when making a phone call. (Issue #379051274, Issue #390594506)

Fixed an issue where trying to resume an app from the app overview would return to the home screen instead. (Issue #385017194)

Fixed issues where the language picker menu (accessed by long-pressing the spacebar) changed the window, which caused the IME to hide in apps that had set their softInputMode to STATE_ALWAYS_HIDDEN . (Issue #388201594, Issue #386972825)

to . (Issue #388201594, Issue #386972825) Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a clicking sound in the background while recording video. (Issue #385998260)

Fixed an issue that caused wireless charging to stop functioning in some cases. (Issue #379301921) Other resolved issues Fixed an issue that could cause devices to crash after starting an exercise on a connected Wear OS device.

Fixed an issue with null pointer exceptions that sometimes caused the system UI to crash.

Fixed an issue that caused the Android Beta Feedback app to crash sometimes when submitting a bug report.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

Google says you might encounter issues with Beta 3. For example, on Pixel 8/8a devices running QPR2 Beta 3 and booted in 16 KB mode, the touchscreen does not work. Google's advice is to continue using a device running Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.1 until a fix is available, or opt for a stable build of Android 15 QPR1 instead.

Android Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) are incremental updates to the Android operating system that Google releases quarterly after a major Android version is launched. Android 15 was officially released in October 2024 and included features like Private Space, Theft Detection Lock, and more.