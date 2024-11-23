Next year's iPhone 17 and 17 Slim/Air won't get the 5x optical zoom lens

There is still almost a year left before the official launch of the iPhone 17 series. However, rumors and leaks have been pouring in from all corners. It is expected that Apple could use in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips inside the iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also tipped to feature a relatively smaller Dynamic Island compared to its predecessors.

Numerous details have also been spilled about a slim iPhone 17 model, which could be called iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air, joining the lineup. Now, fresh information has popped up from a Korean publication, The Elec , which was expected.

According to the report, the periscope lens which enables 5x zoom on iPhones, will remain exclusive to the "Pro" models, and will not be installed on the iPhone 17 or the iPhone 17 Slim/Air. The report says:

Apple plans to raise the camera module specifications of the iPhone 17 series, but will also apply the folded zoom to only the two upper (pro) lineups next year, just like the iPhone 16 series this year. The overall camera module specifications will not change much.

This year, Apple extended the 5x optical zoom camera was introduced in the Pro model alongside the Pro Max, which was previously the sole recipient. However, it seems unlikely that the periscope lens will trickle down to base models and even the iPhone 17 Slim/Air. Reportedly, LG Innotech is developing a new camera module in the new plant, where the company has invested KRW 375.9 billion (roughly $267 million).

The current iPhone 16 offers up to 2x optical zoom, which is expected to remain the same on next year's iPhone 17 model as well. On the other hand, the purported iPhone 17 Slim/Air is tipped to feature a single 48MP camera. Rumors have also been coined that all iPhone 17 models could feature 24MP selfie shooters.

The iPhone 17 Slim/Air is poised to stand out due to its design. The phone is expected to be thin, however, recent leaks suggest that it may not be as thin as it was initially planned. It is also speculated to be a powerful phone as it will feature an A19 chip, which will support Apple Intelligence.