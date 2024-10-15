Sonos announces Arc Ultra, its premium soundbar with revolutionary Sound Motion technology

Sonos today announced its flagship 9.1.4 spatial audio soundbar, the Arc Ultra. The Arc Ultra boasts transducer technology called Sound Motion, which significantly reduces the size of the transducer while increasing bass output. Thanks to Sound Motion technology, the new Arc Ultra claims to deliver up to double the bass of its predecessor.

The Arc Ultra features 14 Sonos-engineered drivers, including a Sound Motion woofer and a cluster of tweeters with waveguides, that aim to deliver an immersive 9.1.4 spatial audio experience. With its new center channel architecture, the Arc Ultra delivers improved vocal clarity. Using the advanced Speech Enhancement feature, you can choose your preferred level of dialogue clarity within the Sonos app. Sonos collaborated with top industry leaders to fine-tune the Arc Ultra for optimal Dolby Atmos content playback. With Trueplay for iOS and Android, you can further optimize the sound for the unique acoustics of your room and the placement of the soundbar.

Sonos also announced the Sonos Sub 4, its next-generation subwoofer with a refreshed design and updated internal components. The Sub 4 woofers face inward to create a force-canceling effect that is meant to reduce distortion. The new Sub 4 boasts increased processing power, increased memory, and new WiFi radios for better connectivity

Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos, remarked:

"Arc Ultra is a reimagination of our best-selling soundbar, leveraging this incredible innovation to deliver an unprecedented sound experience from a sleeker design."

The new Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 will be available on October 29th for $999 and $799 USD, respectively. You can pre-order them now using the link below:

Along with the launch of Arc Ultra and Sub 4, Sonos is also releasing a new update for its app with improved performance. Sonos mentioned that the latest update will surpass the performance of the previous app across important metrics.

