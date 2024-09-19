Apple could stick with 3nm processors for iPhone 17 and introduce 2nm chips with iPhone 18

We recently witnessed the launch of the iPhone 16 series this month, with the deliveries starting from tomorrow. However, the rumor is already buzzing not only about next year's iPhone 17 models but also about the iPhone 18 series, which will launch in 2026.

The latest information involving both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 models comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on the social media platform X. According to Kuo, Apple is expected to continue using 3nm chips for the iPhone 17 models next year, and will only introduce 2nm chips with the 2026 iPhone 18 series.

Kuo says:

The processors for 2025 iPhone 17 models will be made by TSMC's N3P process/3-nanometer technology. The processor for 2026 iPhone 18 models is anticipated to use TSMC's 2-nanometer technology. However, due to cost concerns, not all new iPhone 18 models may be equipped with a 2-nanometer processor.

It is speculated that Apple could reserve the 2nm processors for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, while the company could use 3nm processors inside the standard iPhone 18 models, the reason being cost constraints.

The main difference between 2nm and 3nm processors is that the 2nm chips house more transistors than the 3nm counterparts, allowing them to offer better performance and power, maintaining the processors' size and efficiency. It was earlier rumored that Apple has reserved all of TSMC's 2nm chip capacity for the iPhone 17 series. So, we have to wait and watch, if this reservation applies to just the Pro models or the entire series.

Another rumor suggests that Apple could replace the "Plus" model with the iPhone 17 Slim. The iPhone 17 Slim is expected to introduce the biggest redesign since the iPhone X. Bloomberg's Gurman earlier said that Apple could introduce the new slim iPhone 17 model in the form of an "Air" iPhone, positioned between the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is also tipped to feature 12GB of RAM and upgraded cooling technology. Apple is also expected to bump the specs, and potentially introduce 24MP selfie cameras on all iPhone 17 models. For now, these are leaks and rumors and should be taken with a huge grain of salt.