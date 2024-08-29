Next year's iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature 12GB of RAM and upgraded cooling technology

Apple is preparing to announce the iPhone 16 series, which is slated to debut on September 9 at Apple's Glowtime event. Multiple leaks about the entire lineup have already given the details about what to expect with this year's iPhone 16 series.

A new leak from tipster Ming-Chi Kuo on social media platform X gives us some interesting details about next year's iPhone 17 Pro Max. Notably, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature 12GB of RAM, the most in any iPhone to date. Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max offer 8GB of RAM.

Kuo further notes that the ultra-thin﻿ iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 17 Slim, along with other models in the lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and even the iPhone SE 4 will all pack 8GB of RAM. Reportedly, advanced AI features will be the major selling point and could be the reason for the upgraded RAM specification on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Among the 2025 new iPhone models, only the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature the following specifications:



1. 12GB DRAM (while the ultra-thin iPhone, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and SE4 will all have 8GB). Enhanced on-device AI capabilities will likely be a major selling point for… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 29, 2024

In addition to more RAM, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to come equipped with an upgraded cooling technology, combining Vapor Chamber technology with a graphite sheet. Other models in the iPhone 17 series are tipped to continue using graphite sheets for thermal management.

It's worth noting that various Samsung Galaxy devices have been using the Vapor Chamber cooling technology for years. However, despite packing Vapor Chamber thermal management technology, Android devices still lag behind Apple iPhones in terms of performance and efficiency.

Ming-Chi Kuo also added that since the Pro Max models account for nearly 40% of new model shipments, Apple is expected to continue offering better upgrades and clear differentiation from other models, especially the Pro model, next year as well.