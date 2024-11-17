Apple could launch an upgraded AirTag in mid-2025

AirTag was one of the most unprecedented Apple products when it first launched in 2021 because it didn’t fit in Apple’s usual product category. However, AirTag has also been a controversial product for Apple, which has led to dozens of lawsuits being filed against the company for stalking or unwanted tracking.

Despite controversies, Apple has no plan to abandon the product. In May, it was reported that Apple might launch the second-generation AirTag with some upgraded features next year. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has confirmed that the AirTag 2 will arrive in mid-2025.

As Gurman’s report reads, the product, allegedly code-named B58, has successfully passed some manufacturing tests, and Apple is gearing up to pull back the curtain on it next year.

Apple’s renewed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said in October last year that the firm has postponed the mass production of AirTag until 2025. With Gurman and Kuo echoing the same statement, we could be almost sure the AirTag 2 arrives next year, presumably alongside the iPhone 17 series or Apple’s refreshed iPad lineup.

According to Gurman, AirTag 2 will be equipped with a more powerful onboard wireless chip, providing more precise location tracking and a better range. The product could also feature the same second-generation Ultra Wideband chip used in the iPhone 15 series, further enhancing its tracking capabilities.

Gurman also mentions that AirTag 2 will make it more difficult for people to detach the speaker, preventing unwanted tracking. There are no details about any changes to the design or shape yet.

However, an improved range and location tracking might not be the only upgrades to the new AirTag. Ming-Chi Kuo said last year that AirTag 2 might be integrated into Apple’s spatial computing experience, which revolves around the Vision Pro headset. It remains to be seen how the integration would be, but it could follow Apple’s recent agenda for integrating every product with Vision Pro.