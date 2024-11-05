Apple iPad Air, 24-inch iMac, and Studio Display tipped to get 90Hz display

An interesting piece of information has emerged from an unknown source about the upcoming Apple tablets and computers. Apple is rumored to be developing a 90Hz display for the iPad Air, 24-inch iMac, and Studio Display. The anonymous source reached out to the Upgrade Podcast, hosted by Myke Hurley and Jason Snell, and suggested that a display upgrade for the above-mentioned Apple products is on the way.

Currently, the iPad Air, 24-inch iMac, and Studio Display all feature 60Hz refresh rate displays. Now, as per the source, the 90Hz refresh rate display will first appear on the M3 iPad Air and then eventually land on the 24-inch iMac and Studio Display. The leakster added:

I have news on screen improvements for the next generation of the M3 iPad Air. Apple is working on a higher refresh rate LCD display with a new liquid motion panel fixed at around 90Hz. They’re also working on expanding it to other models or products like a 24-inch iMac and a next-gen studio display.

It has already been tipped that the Apple iPhone 17 lineup, scheduled for next year, will feature ProMotion displays with 120Hz refresh rates. However, this is the first time that we have heard about Apple working on a 90Hz refresh rate display for its products.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also suggested that a new generation iPad Air is expected to debut in early 2025. Not much has been leaked or spoken about the Studio Display at the moment. Notably, the 24-inch iMac was updated last week with an M4 processor, Retina Display, a 12MP camera with Center Stage and Desk View support, new color options, and more. This means that the next upgrade will likely happen sometime in 2025.