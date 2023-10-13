AirTags stalking lawsuit against Apple expands with dozens of new victims

Since its announcement in 2021, we've seen AirTag used many times by bad actors to track people. A class action lawsuit, originally filed last year, alleges that AirTags have been misused by stalkers and abusers to monitor victims' locations without their consent.

The new report shows this lawsuit is growing with over three dozen new plaintiffs. They claim to be victims of stalking enabled by the tiny trackers. Plaintiffs argue Apple was aware of this risk but failed to implement proper safeguards.

The complaint provides new accounts from alleged victims across the U.S., Canada and Ireland. Many report ex-partners or anonymous stalkers attached AirTags to their vehicles or belongings to continuously monitor where they went.

Apple, on the other hand, introduced alerts and tools last year to detect unwarranted tracking. AirTags now make a sound at random intervals if they are separated from the Apple device that is registered to track them.

Another change was the Unknown Accessory Detected alert. The company said that AirTags do not trigger this alert and is likely caused by AirPods or a third-party Find My network accessory.

Plaintiffs insist AirTags still enable dangerous stalking. One new plaintiff claims she and her daughter receive daily alerts of an unknown tracker, leaving them fearful for safety. Another plaintiff sadly lost her son after his girlfriend allegedly used an AirTag to track him before running him over.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs ironically stated;

What separates the AirTag from any competitor product is its unparalleled accuracy, ease of use (it fits seamlessly into Apple's existing suite of products), and affordability. With a price point of just $29, it has become the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers.

The expanded lawsuit seeks damages for privacy violations and an injunction against Apple for releasing allegedly defective tracking products without sufficient privacy and safety measures. Apple has not yet formally responded but is expected to file a motion to dismiss the litigation.

Source: Ars Technica