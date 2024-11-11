Apple's Find My now lets you share lost item locations with others

Apple's Find My app, already a lifesaver for locating lost iPhones and AirPods, just got a major upgrade. The latest iOS 18.2 update introduces Share Item Location, a feature that allows users to share the location of lost items with third parties, including airlines.

Previously, the Find My app allowed users to locate their Apple devices and other belongings only within the Apple ecosystem. This meant that only Apple devices could be used to track a lost item. However, with the latest update, users can generate a link that grants access to the item's location to anyone with an internet connection.

To use this feature, simply open the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, select the lost item, and tap "Share Item Location." This generates a unique link that can be shared via text message, email, or any other preferred method. When the recipient clicks on the link, they'll see a map displaying the item's location and an estimated range. Notably, the recipient does not need an Apple device or the Find My app to access this information.

Apple has prioritized privacy and security with the new feature. The entire process is end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only authorized persons can access the location information. Users have complete control over who can view the location and for how long. The link will automatically expire after seven days, or you can manually stop sharing the location at any time.

In a further expansion, more than 15 airlines, including Delta Air Lines, British Airways, Air Canada, and Aer Lingus, will begin accepting Find My item locations as part of their customer service process for locating mishandled or delayed bags. More airlines are expected to join this initiative in the future.



Currently available through the iOS 18.2 public beta, this feature is expected to roll out soon as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later.