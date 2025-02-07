Apple iPhone SE 4 might arrive as soon as next week

While it was previously reported that Apple plans to reveal the new iPhone SE in April this year, a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple might pull back the curtain on its budget iPhone "as early as next week."

According to Bloomberg's report, citing people familiar with the matter, after unveiling the new iPhone SE in the coming days, the phone goes on sale later in the month. Additionally, the tech firm will announce the new iPhone SE through press releases on its website instead of holding an event. The budget-friendly iPad Mini 7 was also announced online.

The new iPhone SE is expected to be available for purchase through Apple's online store. However, Gurman says some configurations, including a red version with 256GB of storage, aren't heading to the market until March.

Apple released the iPhone SE 3 in 2022, and the phone now seems pretty outdated compared to its Android rivals. The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to borrow its design from iPhone 14, which means it uses Face ID instead of Touch ID. Support for the Apple Intelligence AI suite is also promised.

The new iPhone SE comes with a slew of upgrades, and you should expect a price hike compared to the current generation's $429. According to Gurman, the device could launch at a roughly "$500 price point," which seems like a pretty solid deal compared to some of the best-selling budget Android phones in the market.

As for the other specifications, Apple's upcoming budget iPhone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the phone gets an A18 chip along with 8GB of RAM, which is the same combination we've seen in the standard iPhone 16.

A rear 48MP sensor and a 12MP selfie camera are other expected specifications. Finally, the iPhone SE 4 will be the first Apple product to use an in-house cellular modem, moving away from Qualcomm modems.